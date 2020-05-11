Panel to begin analysis of Upper Peninsula energy needs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state panel will begin a wide-ranging analysis Tuesday of energy needs in Michigan's Upper Peninusla.

The U.P. Energy Task Force will meet online from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Time will be set aside for public comments.

Two presentations are scheduled to provide overviews of the peninsula's energy landscape and electric power providers.

Those wishing to speak to the group are asked to send an email to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov with “Request for Public Comment During May 12 Meeting” in the subject line and the speaker's name.

The panel is required to submit a report on U.P. energy issues and alternatives to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by March 31, 2021.

In April, the task force sent Whitmer its recommendations on propane availability in the region.

She asked the panel to develop alternative solutions for meeting the U.P.’s energy needs, with a focus on security, reliability, affordability and environmental soundness.

The governor also requested an evaluation of potential energy supply and distribution changes, how they could affect the peninsula's economy and environment, and options for meeting energy needs because of the changes.