Para athlete teaches dribbling and diversity to Italian kids COLLEEN BARRY and LUCA BRUNO, Associated Press May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 2:54 a.m.
Adolfo Damian Berdun, of Argentina, a professional player and captain of the Argentine basketball Paralympic team, teaches children basketball at a primary school in Verano Brianza, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Four second-grade classes in the Milan suburb of Verano Brianza have been learning to play basketball this spring from a real pro. They also getting a lesson in diversity. Their basketball coach for the last month has been Adolfo Damian Berdun, an Argentinian-Italian wheelchair basketball champion. Berdun, 39, lost his left leg in a traffic accident at ag 13 in his native Buenos Aires, and he has visited many schools over the years to discuss how he has lived with his disability.
VERANO BRIANZA, Italy (AP) — Four second-grade classes in the Milan suburb of Verano Brianza have been learning to play basketball this spring from a real pro. They also got a lesson in diversity.
Their coach for the month of May has been Adolfo Damian Berdun, an Argentinian-Italian wheelchair basketball champion. Berdun, 39, lost his left leg in a traffic accident at age 13 in his native Buenos Aires, and he has visited many schools over the years to discuss how he has lived with his disability.
