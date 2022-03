TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A former member of Paraguay’s Congress has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for her role in an international money laundering scheme, federal prosecutors in New Jersey announced Thursday.

Cynthia Elizabeth Tarragó Diaz, 42, and her husband, Raimundo Va, 46, had pleaded guilty in September 2020 to conspiracy to commit money laundering. She received a 33-month sentence and was told to forfeit $119,049. Va is scheduled to be sentenced April 14.