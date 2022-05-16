Parishioners subdue gunman in fatal California church attack DAMIAN DOVARGANES CHRISTOPHER WEBER and DEEPA BHARATH, Associated Press May 16, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 2:37 a.m.
LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before a pastor hit the gunman on the head with a chair and parishioners hog-tied him with electrical cords.
Jerry Chen had just stepped into the kitchen of his church's fellowship hall around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard the gunshots.
DAMIAN DOVARGANES CHRISTOPHER WEBER and DEEPA BHARATH