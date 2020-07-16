Park board limiting homeless camps at Minneapolis parks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis Park Board is placing limits on the number of tents allowed in the city's parks.

It's a reversal for the commission that voted overwhelmingly a month ago to allow all city parks to be used indefinitely and with no limits by people who are homeless.

The commission voted Wednesday to limit encampments to 25 tents at each of 20 city parks, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

Residents of the Powderhorn Park neighborhood have been pressuring the board to make changes.

Park police say violence in Powderhorn Park is rising. Since Sunday officers have responded to an armed kidnapping and robbery, a man out running who was struck by a rock, and the sexual assault of a person who had overdosed.

Commissioner LaTrisha Vetaw said the encampments are out of control.

“We are outside of our wheelhouse. I have visited multiple sanctuary sites. I have been offered drugs. I have been offered money for sex. I have watched an overdose happen. I’ve seen things that I’m not even sure of what they were,” Vetaw said.

The park board wants a progress report by Sept. 15 on moving camp residents into housing.