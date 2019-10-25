Part of Shelton City Hall closed Friday for repairs

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Part of Shelton City Hall closed Friday for repairs 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Employees working on the third floor of Shelton City Hall got to leave work early Friday.

Heavy rain earlier this week leaked in through the City Hall roof, causing severe damage to ceiling and floor tiles, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. Cleaning crews from ServPro are on site Friday, beginning at noon, so all staff on the third floor - mainly zoning and building departments - was told to leave.

Lauretti said water from the rainstorm leaked in through areas where roof repair was underway.

“We are redoing the roof, and there was a leak the other day,” said Lauretti. “The damage was on the third floor, and there is a lot of drying out to do. Some tiles lifted, and we needed to replace them, and it is hard to have people working with those repairs going on.”

Lauretti said the water damage has created an odor, but nothing serious. He said roof work will be done by end of day on Saturday, and all employees will be back to work Tuesday. City Hall departments are closed on Monday.

Lauretti said the major work will be done by the end of the weekend, but some minor repairs will finished within the next two weeks. The mayor said all costs from repairing the damage will be covered by insurance.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com