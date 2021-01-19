Party at Bridgeport employee's home under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Trumbull are investigating a large gathering held over the weekend at the home of a Bridgeport city employee, authorities said.

Police responding to a report of a large number of cars in the area had the homeowner, Daniel Pizarro, break up the party to address the parking issue and to comply with pandemic-related restrictions on social gatherings, Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir told Hearst Connecticut Media. Weir said police are still looking into the matter "with anticipated further police action.”