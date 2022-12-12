Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury.

New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later in the third when McMillan scooped up a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.

Kyle Dugger forced the fumble by stripping Cardinals three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had just caught a pass.

The Patriots pushed their advantage to 27-13 early in the fourth quarter on Pierre Strong Jr.'s 3-yard run, then leaned on their defense to complete the much-needed win.

Jones finished 24 for 35 with an interception as New England (7-6) snapped a two-game losing skid to stay in the AFC playoff hunt. Arizona (4-9) has lost five of six games, including the last three.

Murray was hurt on the third play of the game, immediately changing the complexion of the evening. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.

Players from both teams surrounded the quarterback before he was carted off the field with a towel draped over his head.

The 36-year-old Colt McCoy has proven a capable replacement for Murray over the past two seasons, coming into Monday's game with a 3-2 mark when Murray was injured. He worked his magic again — at least for a while — leading the Cardinals to a 13-10 halftime lead.

The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter after a 33-yard field goal by Matt Prater. They had good field position for the drive after Isaiah Simmons intercepted a pass from Jones, who was hit on the arm by rookie Cam Thomas as he was throwing.

James Conner bulldozed his way forward for a 10-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, breaking multiple tackles to give the Cardinals a 13-7 lead late in the second quarter. Conner finished with a team-high 85 yards rushing.

The Patriots scored their lone touchdown of the first half when rookie Kevin Harris ran 14 yards to the end zone.

MURRAY'S TOUGH YEAR

Arizona's recent hopes as a franchise have revolved around the development of Murray, who was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2019.

The quarterback's fourth year has been a tough one. And that was before Monday's injury.

Murray signed a $230.5 million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028, but that was when a steady stream of unwanted headlines started.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection took a lot of ridicule after it was discovered his new contract mandated at least four hours of “independent study” during game weeks, which was unusual for an NFL quarterback. The clause was later removed, but the damage to his reputation was done.

Murray also battled a bout of COVID-19 during training camp which kept him out for about a week and recently took criticism from former teammate Patrick Peterson, who said on his “All Things Covered” podcast that “Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray.”

Now he has to deal with what could be the most serious injury of his professional career. He had thrown for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 10 games before Monday's injury.

INJURIES

Patriots: CB Jack Jones (knee), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and WR DeVante Parker (head) all were injured during the first quarter. Stevenson returned later in the first half but was ruled out following halftime.

Cardinals: WR Rondale Moore (groin) and CB Byron Murphy Jr. (back) were among the team's six inactives. ... CB Marco Wilson Jr. (stinger) left in the second quarter and didn't return. ... DE Zach Allen (hand) left in the second half and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Travel to face the Raiders on Sunday.

Cardinals: Travel to face the Broncos on Sunday.

