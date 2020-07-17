Patrol: 4 women killed in Missouri crash; toddler survived

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Four women were killed in a rollover crash north in northwestern Missouri that spared a 2-year-old child also riding in the vehicle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 169 about nine miles north of St. Joseph, when a northbound sport utility vehicle went off the road, hit a driveway culvert and rolled several times, Kansas City station KSHB reported.

The force of the crash threw the driver and three passengers from the vehicle, officials said. Kimberly Walker, 45, of Union Star, and Sharry Dawn, 46, and 61-year-old Twila Obanion, 61, both of St. Joseph, all died at the scene, investigators said. Another passenger, 81-year-old Darlene Obanion of St. Joseph, was taken to a hospital, where she later died, according to the patrol.

A 2-year-old who was strapped in was not listed as having any serious injuries in the patrol's report on the crash.