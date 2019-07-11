Paugussett Trail cleanup planned Saturday

The Shelton Trails Committee will be clearing a section of the Paugussett Trail near Meadow Street on Saturday, July 13. The Shelton Trails Committee will be clearing a section of the Paugussett Trail near Meadow Street on Saturday, July 13. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Paugussett Trail cleanup planned Saturday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Every year at about this time, there’s a section of the Paugussett Trail near Meadow Street that turns into a jungly mess. On Saturday, July 13, the Shelton Trails Committee will hold a work party to tame the jungle.

Those interested in volunteering can meet at 8:30 a.m. at the lower parking lot of Sinsabaugh Heights. The entrance to Sinsabaugh Heights is across the street from 188 Meadow Street. Turn in there and follow the road all the way to the bottom of the hill and around to the left. There’s a small parking area at the end of the street where volunteers will meet.

Volunteers are advised to dress for the weather, put on bug spray, and bring work gloves and water. Committee members will have an assortment of tools, but feel free to bring your own weed whackers, loppers and clippers. Work parties generally last a couple hours, but the committee is grateful any time people can spare.

The weather forecast is good, but if it turns questionable, check the Shelton Trails Blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.