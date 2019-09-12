Payment app available for CTtransit bus riders

The state Department of Transportation announced Thursday, Sept. 12, the availability of the new Go CT Mobile app in both the Google Play and Apple App stores. This new app extends the capabilities of the Go CT Card by allowing riders to pay their CTtransit or CTfastrak bus fare, as well as see their account balance and transaction history while on the go.

“We need to make public transportation easier for commuters in Connecticut,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “This app is a useful tool that will provide plenty of valuable information to people at the tap of a button, while also calculating available discounts so riders get the lowest fare possible.”

App users can also add funds, set up or manage their autopay options, and make changes to their account. The app works in conjunction with the Go CT Card, an account-based bus fare card introduced last year that allows riders to board faster and automatically receive available fare discounts.

“We’re increasing the use of technology to make CTtransit bus travel more convenient,” said Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. “Once a customer has registered their card online at GoCTCard.com, they just open the app and scan the bar code when boarding. They get all the fare discounts available based on how often they ride.”

The Go CT Mobile app is free to download, but to use the app riders must first have a registered Go CT Card. The Go CT Card provides the same discounts a rider would receive with a regular fare ticket, but the card and funds on it never expire. This gives the rider a quick boarding option without the need to carry exact change, along with the benefits of a multi-day pass without having to worry about future rides going unused.

The Go CT Card is available at the CTtransit Customer Service Centers in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford, North East Transportation Center in Waterbury, Meriden Transit District offices as well as at Walgreens Pharmacy locations and 7-Eleven convenience stores.

The Go CT Card was introduced less than a year ago. Since that time, more than one million “taps” for payment onboard CTtransit buses have been recorded.

For more information about and links to the new Go CT Mobile app, visit www.goctcard.com or www.cttransit.com.