Peabody Energy to close Illinois coal mine, processing plant

EQUALITY, Ill. (AP) — Peabody Energy says it will permanently close a southern Illinois coal mine and a nearby coal-processing plant late this year.

The company said Monday that the planned closure of its Wildcat Hills Mine and the nearby Willow Lake Preparation Plant will affect about 225 workers.

Peabody Energy says the mine and processing center at Arclar Complex in Saline County will cease production Dec. 14 due to "uneconomic mining conditions."

The Southern Illinoisan reports that the closures and job losses are expected to be permanent. Peabody Energy says, however, that it will work with employees interested in seeking positions at the company's other operations in the Midwest.

Saline County Board Chairman Jay Williams says the planned coal mine closure is "sad for all of Southern Illinois."

