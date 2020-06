Peace protest planned at Derby-Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Residents from Derby and Shelton will be gathering for a Valley Protest at the Bridge June 6.

The event to protest police brutality will begin at 3 p.m. It will start at the city halls in Shelton and Derby, and people will walk from those city halls and meet at the Derby-Shelton Bridge.