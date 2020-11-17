https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Pedestrian-struck-and-killed-in-Mandan-15733266.php
Pedestrian struck and killed in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A man standing next to his parked car was struck and killed Tuesday morning in Mandan, according to police.
The 42-year-old victim from Bismarck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who struck the man is a 19-year-old Mandan man.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is assisting the Mandan Police Department in the investigation.
