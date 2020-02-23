Pedestrian struck by police cruiser in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man was hit by a police cruiser in Providence early Sunday and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not thought be life threatening, police said.

Police said the man was hit around midnight when he unexpectedly ran from the median into the marked lane of travel. Police said he was not in a marked pedestrian crosswalk.

The man was knocked to the ground and hit his head and was taken to the hospital, officials said. Police said it appeared the man was under the influence of alcohol.

Admiro Sousa Segredo