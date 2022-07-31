Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan JOE McDONALD and LISA MASCARO, Associated Press July 31, 2022 Updated: July 31, 2022 6:18 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 A man uses a magnifying glass to read a newspaper headline reporting on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia visit, at a stand in Beijing, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Pelosi, confirmed Sunday she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 A resident walks by a man reads a newspaper reporting on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia visit, at a stand in Beijing, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Pelosi, confirmed Sunday she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A man uses a magnifying glass to read a newspaper headline reporting on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia visit, at a stand in Beijing, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Pelosi, confirmed Sunday she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during a news conference on protecting women's reproductive health care, Thursday, July 28, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The crisis sparked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan misses a key point, experts say: that the real focus should be on how the United States and China manage their differences so the risks of confrontation don’t spiral out of control. Mariam Zuhaib/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - A Ching Chiang class patrol ship fires off depth charges underwater as part of a navy demonstration in Taiwan's annual Han Kuang exercises off the island's eastern coast near the city of Yilan, Taiwan on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The crisis sparked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan misses a key point, experts say: that the real focus should be on how the United States and China manage their differences so the risks of confrontation don’t spiral out of control. Huizhong Wu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - A security guard stands near a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag at the Museum of the Communist Party of China on May 26, 2022, in Beijing. China said it was conducting military exercises Saturday, July 30, off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives to scrap possible plans to visit the island democracy, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 A man walks by a newsstand displaying a newspaper reporting on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia visit and the Chinese navy, in Beijing, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Pelosi, confirmed Sunday she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BEIJNG (AP) — The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, confirmed Sunday she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory.
Pelosi said in a statement she is leading a congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to discuss trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, security and “democratic governance.”
Written By
JOE McDONALD and LISA MASCARO