Pelosi defends Baltimore hometown, says Kushner a 'slumlord'

Baltimore residents react to Trump tweets Baltimore residents say President Trump should visit the city after a barrage of tweets by the President calling Baltimore a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." (July 29) Now Playing: Baltimore residents react to Trump tweets AD:

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says if President Donald Trump wants to belittle her Baltimore hometown as rat-infested, then he should consult son-in-law Jared Kushner, whom she calls a "slumlord."

Kushner's family real estate firm owns thousands of apartments and townhomes in the Baltimore area. Some have been criticized for the kind of disrepair and neglect that Trump has accused local leaders of failing to address.

Pelosi says Baltimore is a great source of pride, as is Rep. Elijah Cummings, whose district includes parts of the city.

Trump has disparaged the majority-black district represented by the Democrat, who's leading multiple investigations of the president's governmental dealings.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, joins Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on the way to sign the budget package just passed in the Senate to permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all of its obligations and would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. less Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, joins Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on the way to sign the budget package just passed in the Senate to permit the government to resume ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Pelosi defends Baltimore hometown, says Kushner a 'slumlord' 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Pelosi's father and brother were Baltimore mayors. Her advice to Trump: Talk to White House adviser Kushner, "who's a slumlord there, if he wants to talk about rodents."