Peltola leads House challengers in new fundraising reports

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, of Alaska, reported raising $2.3 million in just over three weeks in September, leaving the Democrat with a large cash advantage over Republican rivals Sarah Palin and Nick Begich heading into the Nov. 8 election.
Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenger backed by former President Donald Trump, each raised just over $1 million from late July to Sept. 30, though Murkowski had about three times more cash available at the end of the period.