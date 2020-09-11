Pence returning to Wisconsin with stop in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to make a campaign stop in Janesville on Monday, his second visit to Wisconsin this month.

President Donald Trump's campaign website showed the event scheduled at a hotel in the southeastern Wisconsin city. On Sept. 18, Trump was scheduled to hold a rally in Mosinee, just outside of Wausau in central Wisconsin.

Pence was last in Wisconsin on Labor Day when he visited Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse. He was in Darien, about 20 miles from Janesville, on Aug. 19 when he spoke at Tankcraft Corp.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made his first campaign stop in Wisconsin last week when he came to Kenosha in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the protests that followed. His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, campaigned in Milwaukee on Labor Day.