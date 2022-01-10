Pennsylvania park roller coaster gone, but not due to fire

CONNEAUT LAKE, Pa. (AP) — A wooden roller coaster built more than eight decades ago that was the centerpiece of a northwestern Pennsylvania amusement park is no more, but officials say it wasn't destroyed by a fire at the park last week.

Early reports had indicated that the Blue Streak roller coaster at Conneaut Lake Park was damaged by a fire Tuesday from a controlled burn, but the park said later on its Facebook page that heavy equipment had been in the process of demolishing the coaster in accord with a permit issued for that purpose.