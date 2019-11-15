Pensioners struggling to survive join Chile protests

In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo, retired Segundo Vergara, 69, works cleaning the Plaza de Armas in downtown Santiago, Chile. Vergara, who earns 400,000 pesos ($530) a month as a cleaner, said while attending a demonstration in Santiago that if his wife wasn’t working, “we would be living off bread and water, eating rice and pasta every day.” less In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo, retired Segundo Vergara, 69, works cleaning the Plaza de Armas in downtown Santiago, Chile. Vergara, who earns 400,000 pesos ($530) a month as a cleaner, said while attending a ... more Photo: Esteban Felix, AP Photo: Esteban Felix, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Pensioners struggling to survive join Chile protests 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Seventy-seven-year-old María Gonzalez is tired of waking up, Monday to Friday, to sell toilet paper in the Chilean capital. Her meager $146 monthly pension puts her below the poverty line, which in Chile is around $222 a month.

She’s an example of the pension dilemma has helped feed nearly a month of protests against social inequality in Chile.

Many want to overhaul a dictatorship-era private pension system that is widely criticized in a country with a rapidly aging population.

More than 1.2-million Chileans receive a pension that is less than $216 a month, well below the minimum salary of $400. Like Gonzalez, many retirees need to work in the informal sector to make ends meet.