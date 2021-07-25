People wait in long lines to get over-the-top milkshakes ROBIN MILLER, The Advocate July 25, 2021 Updated: July 25, 2021 12:06 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — To say The Yard Milkshake Bar serves over-the-top confections is a bit of an understatement.
This is the description for its Tiger Deaux milkshake unique to Baton Rouge: a concoction of cookie dough ice cream with purple and gold marshmallow cream served in a vanilla iced jar rolled in purple and gold sprinkles and topped with purple and gold whipped cream, a scoop of chocolate chip cookie dough, more sprinkles and a purple tiger paw.
Written By
ROBIN MILLER, The Advocate