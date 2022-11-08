Perillo, McGorty, Ditria make House victories official

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SHELTON — Election Day made official what had already been guaranteed for three incumbent House Republicans, all representing Valley communities.
Jason Perillo earned his ninth consecutive term representing the 113th District, which covers only Shelton with 6,456 votes. Ben McGorty, in the 122nd District, won his fifth straight term, representing sections of Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull. In Shelton, McGorty earned 4,614 votes. Final numbers from the other communities were not yet released, and the Shelton numbers do not include absentee ballots.