Ruth Parkins, Shelton's Planning and Zoning chairman will face incumbent Republican state representative Jason Perillo in an Aug. 9 primary for the 113th District seat.

Jason Perillo (R-113) has announced that he will seek re-election as Shelton’s state representative in Hartford. Perillo, who was formerly the volunteer chief of Shelton’s Echo Hose Ambulance, was first elected in 2007.

Perillo, 42, a lifelong Shelton resident whose family has a long, storied history in the city, cited past successes along with his desire to inform the public about Hartford activity as his reasons for seeking re-election.

“Ned Lamont has continued Dan Malloy’s terrible agenda,” said Perillo. “We have seen the largest tax increases in our state’s history, additional burdens on retirees, and a constantly-changing toll plan. This has driven people and businesses from our state — largely because residents and employers simply do not trust Gov. Lamont.

“We’ve got to do things differently when it comes to our economy,” added Perillo. “Economic ecosystems are important for a state like Connecticut where 90 percent of people work in small and medium-sized businesses that must innovate to grow. This, in turn, fuels investments in other sectors of the economy and provides important grand list growth for towns and cities.”

Perillo pointed out that ecosystems — like Dallas in entrepreneurship or Boston in digital health — take time to create.

“But thoughtful government planning can pave the way for strategic private investment. We can turn our current economic death spiral into an economy that builds upon itself and grows,” Perillo said. “But government spending for the sake of growing government without any planned return on that investment is a failure. That’s what Gov. Lamont and legislative leaders from his party have done and it obviously doesn’t work.”

Perillo stated that he wanted to build on past successes for Shelton, noting that initial work is expected this year on much-needed improvements to the Derby-Shelton bridge, funding for which Perillo and Derby State Rep. Themis Klarides secured. Perillo said he has worked with Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments staff to ensure the project is progressing.

Perillo, who serves as the ranking member on the Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee, which is reserved for senior legislators and confirms the governor’s cabinet appointments, also cited working across party lines as a reason behind his legislative achievements, he said.

“I have worked very well with the other party to drive legislation that will strengthen Shelton’s fire department, help Shelton’s farms, and ensure that criminals of violent crimes do not receive early release,” he added.

Perillo said he is looking toward the future, including continuing his behind-the-scenes efforts to boost Shelton’s redevelopment and help property owners.

Perillo has won re-election handily in past years. He took 66 percent of the vote in 2018, receiving a greater percentage of votes than any other candidate on the ballot.

He is the chief marketing officer of a large healthcare nonprofit. He holds a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University. He also earned a master’s degree in business from Boston College and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Georgetown University.

Perillo and his with his wife, Becky, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lydia, reside in the home where his grandfather, former Shelton Mayor Vincent P. Tisi, Jr., grew up.