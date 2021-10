KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a person of interest in a Kansas City, Kansas, homicide.

Officer T.J. Tomasic, a police spokesman, said in a news release that officers found a female victim dead around 3 a.m. while responding to a call about suspicious activity.

The release said that the person of interest was taken into custody at the scene. Police didn't immediately release the name of the victim, how she died or a motive.

Anyone with information is urged to call a tips hotline.