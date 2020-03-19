Person seriously injured in small plane crash

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — One person was seriously hurt in a small plane crash southeast of Portland in Eagle Creek, authorities said.

Clackamas Fire District No. 1 said on Twitter that an off-duty Clackamas firefighter saw smoke Wednesday evening, responded to the crash at Eagle Nest Ranch Airport and began giving medical care to a person who was involved in the crash.

The person was flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries, authorities said.

Surrounding trees caught fire but were quickly extinguished, authorities said.