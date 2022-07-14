Personal connections show lawyer Alex Murdaugh's downfall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The shooting deaths of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh's wife and son started a chain of investigations, strange happenings and legal maneuvers over the past 13 months that his lawyer said will soon lead to murder charges.
But Murdaugh's life was quietly unraveling behind the scenes long before that. Authorities said he was stealing money,addicted to painkillers and desperately trying to avoid an in-depth examination of his finances tied to a wrongful death lawsuit involving his son — all while lying to just about everyone in his life.