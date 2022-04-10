Personal training program for cancer survivors resumes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A cancer survivorship training program that provides free personal training to support Columbus cancer survivors resumed April 4 after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is the result of a collaboration between the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition and the YMCA of Metropolitan Columbus, Georgia. It is an eight-week program that provides one-on-one personal training for cancer survivors to help them build muscular and cardiovascular strength, flexibility and endurance.