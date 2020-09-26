Pest control company cleans up in Shelton

SHELTON — Some 50 Fox Pest Control Pest Pro technicians picked up litter from Southbank Park and the Sunnyside Boat Ramp on Sept. 23 as part of the company’s annual service project.

Returning to the area that they cleaned last year, the team found it more effective this year because of the effects of COVID-19 — because of the virus, the community had not been able to maintain its scheduled trash pickup. In total, eight large trash bags were filled with litter.

“The Shelton area holds a special place in our hearts. It was great to see the community welcome us,” Fox Pest Control Regional Manager Brian Brown said. “We were really thankful to be effective and purposeful. It was a really successful project.”

As part of Fox’s new Green Glove Project initiative, every team member wore green gloves for the service project to signify Fox’s helping hand. For future community involvement, technicians will continue to wear green gloves to represent their volunteer efforts.

“At Fox Pest Control, we truly care about our customers and the community,” Fox Pest Control Philanthropy and PR Coordinator Brittyn Odland said. “We plan to continue to do these projects in the years to come.”