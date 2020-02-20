Petition started to reject Shelton interim superintendent
SHELTON — A former student of Beth Smith, recently appointed as interim superintendent, has started a petition to remove her.
Matt McGee, a Shelton High senior, launched the petition Thursday, one day after the Board of Education voted 5-4 to appoint Smith as interim superintendent, to reject what he called a “reckless decision.”
Smith is replacing Chris Clouet, who earlier this week announced his resignation effective at month’s end.
“I was really hoping I wouldn’t have to launch this petition today … but it’s necessary,” McGee said in a Facebook post. “We will not sit by and watch as our elected BOE members make decisions based on consolidating power and not based on what is best for our community.”
On the petition page, McGee said the role of interim superintendent should have gone to Assistant Superintendent Ken Saranich, who had the backing of the Democrats on the Board of Education. McGee also said the petition was created to voice displeasure “with her temporary appointment and to ensure that Dr. Smith will not be awarded the official position when the time comes.”
When asked about the petition, Smith said her “focus remains working on a smooth transition into the superintendency and working on setting priorities, such as the budget.”
