Petremont Lane apartment plan includes affordable units in Shelton

SHELTON — Developers are pushing plans for an apartment complex with 56 units — 10 percent of which would be affordable — on a Petremont Lane property.

Good Guys Development LLC, owners of the 2.1-acre site at 0 Petremont Lane, submitted plans to the Planning and Zoning Commission to change the present R-3 zone to a Planned Development District.

The commission accepted the application during its meeting Wednesday, which was held at City Hall and livestreamed on the city’s website. A public hearing date is yet to be set.

Good Guys Development LLC plans to build the 56-unit apartment complex with 112 onsite parking spots.

Petremont Lane is just off River Road. The property abuts an established nonresidential area and residential area, and, according to the application, the purpose of the PDD is “to allow the construction of an apartment building to accomplish a transition between single family use and an established nonresidential area.”

The apartment building would feature 27 studios and 29 units with one bedroom or one bedroom and an office. The building would have a meeting room, gym and storage.

The plans call for the building to be four stories in the front, three stories in back with a height of 53 feet.

