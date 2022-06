BREWER, Maine (AP) — Pfizer has partnered with a Maine health care system to conduct the third phase of a Lyme disease clinical trial to test the efficacy of the company's vaccine.

The trial, held at Northern Light Health system in Brewer, will span over 13 months and require patients to take two shots two months apart. In March, the patients will need to take a booster shot before the next summer's tick season , The Bangor Daily News reported last week.