Phase one of autonomous corridor project begins in Md. city

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Drones, robots and self-driving cars were buzzing through downtown Westminster on Thursday for the ribbon-cutting of the first phase of MAGIC’s autonomous corridor project.
MAGIC, which stands for Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory, is a technology nonprofit in Carroll County and it has a plan to improve transportation downtown. MAGIC is working with Dynamic Dimensions Technologies, or DDT, to scan routes so autonomous shuttles can operate on a circuit and transport residents from place to place.