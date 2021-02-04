Philippine ice plant ammonia leak leaves 2 dead, 90 sickened Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 1:27 a.m.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An ammonia leak from an ice plant in the Philippine capital region left two dead and more than 90 others injured or sickened while hundreds of residents fled to safety, an official said Thursday.
Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said an employee of TP Marcelo Ice Plant died after exposure to ammonia fumes Wednesday and the body of a second employee, the plant’s electrician, was found in the building Thursday.