Philippine vote: Volunteers back reformer vs dictator’s son JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press May 2, 2022 Updated: May 2, 2022 12:37 a.m.
Presidential candidate, current Vice President Leni Robredo greets supporters as a Philippine flag is waved during a campaign rally that coincides with her birthday in Pasay City, Philippines on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Followers from diverse backgrounds, families with their grandparents and children, activists, doctors, Catholic church people, TV and movie stars, farmers, students, have jammed Robredo's fiesta-like campaign rallies in the tens of thousands in recent weeks. She called the emerging movement a "pink revolution" in October because many of her volunteers were clad in that color of advocacy.
22 of23 In this photo provided by Nica del Rosario, Nica del Rosario, right, sings her campaign song for Presidential aspirant, current Vice President Leni Robredo, "Rosas", Tagalog for roses, a touching tribute to the opposition leader's patriotic and humble brand of hands-on politics that has become an emotional anthem to her followers, during a campaign rally in Laguna, Philippines on April 29 , 2022. Large numbers of volunteers are waging a house-to-house campaign in the Philippines for presidential candidate Leni Robredo, who is facing an uphill electoral battle against the son and namesake of ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos. (Justine Pena via AP) Justine Pena/AP Show More Show Less
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — One supporter wrote a stirring campaign song that has been played nearly 4 million times on Spotify. Other volunteers are barnstorming Philippine villages, going door-to-door to endorse Vice President Leni Robredo in next week’s presidential election.
The stakes are high: If Robredo’s opponent, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., clinches the presidency, as surveys suggest, it will mark a stunning reversal for a nation where millions poured out in 1986 to force out of the country a dictator and Marcos’s father, whose legacy continues to shadow his son.