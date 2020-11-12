Philly police arrest 'erratic' passenger on Orlando flight

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police on Thursday arrested a passenger following “erratic behavor” on an American Airlines jetliner headed to Philadelphia from Orlando, Florida, the airline said.

Flight 2392 was approaching Philadelphia International Airport when the crew became aware of a passenger “exhibiting erratic behavior and making alarming comments," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said the cabin crew took precautionary measures and monitored the passenger, who remained seated for the remainder of the flight. The airline said he did not “actively attempt to breach” the cockpit door at any time.

The plane landed without incident and police arrested the passenger.

No one was injured.

Police said no weapon was recovered.

Authorities did not release the passenger's name.