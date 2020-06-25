Philly police head decries tear gas usage against protesters

FILE—In this file photo from June 1, 2020, a protester walks in Philadelphia near smoke after tear gas was dispersed during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Philadelphia's mayor and police chief are scheduled to give an update Thursday, June 25, 2020, on the investigation into the police use of tear gas and rubber bullets on demonstrators who had made it onto Interstate 676 in the early June protest. less FILE—In this file photo from June 1, 2020, a protester walks in Philadelphia near smoke after tear gas was dispersed during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd who died after being ... more Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Philly police head decries tear gas usage against protesters 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia's police commissioner, along with the mayor, apologized to the public Thursday for giving statements that were “substantially inaccurate” in the days after tear gas, bean bags and pepper spray were used against protesters who were trapped on a highway.

At least one high ranking commander took a voluntary demotion, and Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said a member of the city's SWAT team who was seen in videos spraying protesters with pepper spray will be notified Friday that he is suspended with the intent to dismiss him. The apologies and personnel decisions came the same day The New York Times released a reconstructed video of the June 1 confrontation on Interstate 676.

“In the weeks that have followed, I have learned that relative to 676, those (previous) statements are substantively inaccurate as I have now personally viewed video evidence that largely contradicts the material portions of those statements,” Outlaw said at a news conference Thursday.

Outlaw issued an immediate moratorium on the use of tear gas in most situations including to disperse crowds of non-violent people.

Videos of Philadelphia police firing tear gas at dozens of protesters trapped on 676 by SWAT team officers on both sides, many unable to retreat to an on-ramp, clambering to get up a steep embankment then over a concrete wall and fence, were spread on social media across the country. Officers continued to fire bean bags, smoke canisters, and tear gas projectiles even as the protesters retreated.

Videos of the confrontation have been held up by advocates of police reform as examples of what they say has been a militarized police response to protests across the country. It was one of many videos of tear gas being used to disperse demonstrators protesting police brutality in the days and weeks after George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes to pin him to the ground.

During the news conference Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Special Operations Dennis Wilson said he had not notified or sought approval from Outlaw to deploy tear gas or other “less than lethal” munitions during the interaction with protesters on the interstate. He said he was voluntarily taking a demotion effective immediately in response.

Mayor Jim Kenney said he regretted giving the okay the day before the highway incident to use tear gas to disperse people in a much more violent protest in West Philadelphia, where stores had been broken into and a line of police cars had been burned, broken into and vandalized. He said that situation was very different from the the peaceful protesters who had gained access to the highway.

“In that moment of decision on Sunday, May 31, I ignored what my instincts told me,” he said, stressing his regret. “I have never believed tear gas was an effective tool. When I’ve seen other cities use it in protests. It always seemed to me to make situations worse. And it has."

Both Outlaw and Kenney declined to speculate about whether reports given as part of a justification for the use of tear gas on June 1, and June 2, that a state trooper had been trapped in his car as protesters vandalized and rocked it back and forth, and that other protesters were throwing projectiles at officers were true.

They said there was an ongoing internal and soon an external investigation into the events that led up to the authorization to use tear gas, bean bags and OC pellets — which Outlaw clarified Thursday are plastic pellets containing pepper spray.

The Times' video showed dashboard camera footage from the Pennsylvania State Police of an empty vehicle being vandalized. A previous statement from a state police spokesman confirmed that a state trooper had been on the highway to respond to the protesters gaining access and that a car was vandalized. A message from The Associated Press asking to clarify whether the trooper had left his car prior to the vandalism was left with state police.

Outlaw confirmed that she had been given a report that protesters had thrown things at police, but it was not clear if that was before or after the tear gas.

She said a SWAT officer seen spraying protesters with pepper spray would be notified Friday that he was being suspended for 30 days with the intent to fire him, saying his conduct was a violation of the use of force guidelines. Outlaw said she was referring the investigation and findings to the District Attorney's office to review whether criminal charges were warranted.

Outlaw declined to name the officer Thursday, and it was unclear if the officer is the person seen in videos posted to social media, lowering the mask of a protester who is kneeling on the ground to spray them. Other personnel actions are likely, she said.

District Attorney Larry Krasner filed aggravated assault charges earlier this month against officer Joseph Bologna who was filmed beating a protester with a retractable baton. The protester needed 10 staples and 10 stitches to close the wound and was arrested for assaulting an officer, though Krasner declined that charge against the protester.