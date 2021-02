PHOENIX (AP) — An American Airlines flight was diverted and two women arrested in Phoenix after authorities say one of the women spit on a fellow passenger who asked them to stop using racial slurs in their conversation and the other slapped his hand when he started recording them.

American Airlines said the flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Los Angeles when it was diverted to Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. because of an on-flight altercation.