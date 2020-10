Another bear sighting in Shelton

This bear paid a visit to Wellington Court and the Summerfield Gardens condominiums on Saturday, Oct. 17.

SHELTON - Residents on Wellington Court and in the Summerfield Gardens condominiums got a surprise visitor Saturday. This black bear was observed pulling down this freshly filled bird feeder.

