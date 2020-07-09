Photos: Fireworks light up Shelton sky

Residents Barbara Sebes, left, her sister Catherine Koritko and Catherine's husband Bob, watch the July 4th holiday fireworks display at Veterans Memorial Park in Shelton, Conn., on Wednesday July 8, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, crowds weren't allowed to gather in the park, but were able to watch from the roads and homes nearby.

SHELTON — Residents received a taste of normalcy as fireworks showered the night sky Wednesday.

The city held its annual fireworks display, with residents watching from their vehicles or along the sidewalks downtown, on their front porches or while sitting in open areas. The city urged residents to wear their face masks and practice social distancing protocols while enjoying the show.

The fireworks are normally held on July 3 but were initially postponed. But Mayor Mark Lauretti stated earlier this week that the show must go on, and the residents deserve a chance to celebrate the Fourth of July, even if it was five days later than normal.

