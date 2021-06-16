Skip to main content
News

Photos: Shelton High's Class of 2021 celebrates graduation

Brian Gioiele
56
Shelton High School graduate Caitlin McNeil walks with the Class of 2021 during graduation.
1of56

Shelton High School graduate Caitlin McNeil walks with the Class of 2021 during graduation.

Jason Edwards / For Hearst Connecticut Media

High school seniors, with their families watching, gathered as a group Wednesday to once again celebrate a traditional graduation.

For the past 16 months, students have dealt with a pandemic that prevented a traditional graduation for the Class of 2020 and forced most of the present graduating class into remote learning for long stretches.

On Wednesday, at Finn Stadium, 306 seniors got to walk the aisle, get their diploma and toss their caps in what is a true rite of passage.