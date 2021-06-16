Photos: Shelton High's Class of 2021 celebrates graduation Brian Gioiele June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 10:23 p.m.
Shelton High School graduate Caitlin McNeil walks with the Class of 2021 during graduation.
Shelton High School graduates Casey An, Brooke Doolan and Megan McCarthy sing the National Anthem during graduation for the Class of 2021 on Wednesday.
Shelton High School graduate Amy Agreda wears a floral inspired cap during graduation for the Class of 2021 on June 16, 2021.
Shelton High School Senior Class President Clarissa Pierre addresses the audience at Finn Stadium during graduation for the Class of 2021 on June 16, 2021.
Senior Class Vice President Brandon Acervida addresses the audience at Finn Stadium during graduation for the Class of 2021 on June 16, 2021.
Senior Class Essayist Carly Hajducky addresses the audience at Finn Stadium during graduation for the Class of 2021 on June 16, 2021.
Shelton High School graduation for the Class of 2021 on Wednesday, June 16 2021.
Shelton High School Salutatorian Jessica Jayaker addresses the audience at Finn Stadium during graduation for the Class of 2021 on June 16, 2021.
Shelton High School Valedictorian Majd Saymeh addresses the audience at Finn Stadium during graduation for the Class of 2021 on June 16, 2021.
Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti addresses the audience at Finn Stadium during graduation for the Class of 2021 on June 16, 2021.
Shelton High School graduate Ashley Coppola blows bubbles during graduation for the Class of 2021 on June 16, 2021.
Shelton Public Schools Superintendent Kenneth Saranich addresses the audience at Finn Stadium during graduation for the Class of 2021 on June 16, 2021.
Shelton High School Principal Kathleen Riddle addresses the audience at Finn Stadium during graduation for the Class of 2021 on June 16, 2021.
Shelton High School graduate Andrew Estevez gives a thumbs-up during the processional at graduation for the Class of 2021 on June 16 2021.
High school seniors, with their families watching, gathered as a group Wednesday to once again celebrate a traditional graduation.
For the past 16 months, students have dealt with a pandemic that prevented a traditional graduation for the Class of 2020 and forced most of the present graduating class into remote learning for long stretches.