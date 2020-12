SHELTON — Downtown was alive with light Friday as Celebrate Shelton held its annual community tree lighting at the Rotary Pavilion at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

The event featured a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with an ice sculpture demonstration by Ice Matters; a fire dance performance with Sarotonin Performance Arts; and a holiday dance party.

Celebrate Shelton, formed in 2014 by small business owners Nicole Mikula of bringtheHoopla, Michael Skrtic of The Glass Source and Jimmy Tickey of JWN Online, has hosted the downtown tree lighting the past seven years.

“Our team of volunteers worked hard to create socially distant circles across Veterans Memorial Park, allowing families their own area, 15 feet apart from the next family,” Tickey said. “We were very pleased with the response from the community; it truly exceeded our expectations and we are so thankful we were able to make it happen.”

Beyond the tree lighting, Mikula said the trio focused on offering captivating entertainment, which they found with ice sculpturing by Ice Matters, a fire dance performance by Sarotonin Flow Performance Art, and a projection light show by Brainwave Entertainment and sound with Vibe Entertainment, with hot cocoa and cookies provided by Spice Catering Group.

“We thank everyone who joined us,” Skrtic said. “We were so heartened that together we found a way to celebrate this season safely.”

Skrtic said all CDC and state of Connecticut guidelines for the event, including mask wearing, pre-registration and check-in temperature checks, were followed.

“All families in attendance were beyond respectful of those guidelines, so we could all celebrate the evening safely,” Skrtic added.

The trio thanked event sponsors Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1, Apple Rehab, Jones Family Farms, Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, Shelton Parks & Recreation and the city of Shelton for their support.

