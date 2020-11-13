-
Protesters are kept back by a police water cannon as they protest lawmakers' removal of President Martin Vizcarra, near Congress in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Congress voted to oust Vizcarra over his handling of the new coronavirus pandemic and unproven allegations of corruption years ago. less
Photo: Rodrigo Abd, AP
Protesters are kept back by a police water cannon as they protest lawmakers' removal of President Martin Vizcarra, near Congress in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Congress voted to oust Vizcarra over his ... more
Photo: Rodrigo Abd, AP
NOVEMBER 6- 12, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.
