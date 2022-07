GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — An intoxicated pilot was arrested after landing a small aircraft early Friday on Interstate 70 southeast of Kansas City, Missouri, after radioing that he had run out of fuel, authorities said.

The landing about 2:30 a.m. east of Grain Valley, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City, closed westbound lanes of the highway for more than 2 1/2 hours, KCTV reported.