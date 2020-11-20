Pilot found dead in wreckage of small plane that crashed

Pilot found dead in wreckage of small plane that crashed Pilot found dead in wreckage of small plane that crashed Photo: Tetra Images, Getty Images Photo: Tetra Images, Getty Images Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pilot found dead in wreckage of small plane that crashed 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A pilot in a small two-seat plane was found dead Thursday night in the wreckage of a crash near Arlington, Washington.

Snohomish County Sheriff deputies received a 911 call from the friend of the pilot worried the plane had crashed and gave a general idea where it might be located, according to KOMO-TV.

Deputies and fire crews searched the area and were finally able to locate debris and then the cockpit of the plane in a heavily wooded area near North Cedarvale Loop Road.

The body of the pilot was found inside.

Investigators do not know what caused the plane to crash. The pilot’s name has not been released.