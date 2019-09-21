Pilot, passenger unhurt after crash landing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne police say the pilot of a small plane and a passenger have escaped injury after the aircraft crashed during an emergency landing.

Police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena says the pilot was on approach to Smith Field about 7:30 p.m. Friday when the pilot heard mechanical problems and the engine stalled. She says pilot maneuvered around buildings, and the plane crashed into a tree.

A football game was underway at nearby Northrop High School.

Officials with the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority and Fort Wayne police inspected the plane, which appeared to be nose down with little damage to the cockpit.

Rosales-Scatena says the pilot had made a few flights around the city Friday evening with several different passengers before the mechanical problems developed. The pilot's name wasn't released.