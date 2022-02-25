Pipe organ made famous on 'Hour of Power' program returns DEEPA BHARATH, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 11:12 a.m.
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — There are few pipe organs in the world that have a nickname, a feminine pronoun and a Facebook fan page.
The Hazel Wright organ — just “Hazel,” to her admirers — was removed piece by piece in 2013 from Christ Cathedral's shimmering sanctuary in Southern California’s Orange County, and shipped to Italy for repair. At the time, the fifth-largest pipe organ in the world was suffering from an infestation of bugs. Its pipes were melted, its trumpets corroded.