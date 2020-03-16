Plan shines light on existing downtown parking

SHELTON — The city has approved $10,000 for new signs and streetlamps in the downtown as part of the area’s revitalization plan.

The Board of Aldermen approved spending money from the city’s contingency general account at its March 12 meeting.

Mayor Mark Lauretti said the signs will direct people to the hundreds of municipal parking spaces available throughout the downtown and provide better lighting in municipal parking lots.

Ken Nappi, who recently relinquished his interim P&Z administrator duties and is now overseeing the downtown development projects, said the signs and lighting would allow for the public to easily locate spots.

There are 378 public parking spaces available in downtown, with the majority of spots — 186— at the Conti building at Howe Avenue and Cornell. Other large blocks of spaces include 76 in the post office lot; 40 on Coram Avenue, behind the Echo Hose Fire Department and 41 on Canal Street and White Street.

Adding to those 378 spaces are 55 new and proposed spaces on Canal Street West, in the old Chromium lot, and 60 at Eversource on the corner of Howe Avenue and Hill Street across from the Cedar Village at Carroll’s development.

In other business, the aldermen approved:

$30,230 for the purchase and installation of a new pump for the pool at the community center. Funding for the project will come from bonding. Building Maintenance Supervisor Chris Potucek said the old pump housing was leaking beyond repair, requiring purchase of a new pump, pump housing and piping.

$15,000 for improvements to city-owned property at 27 and 35 Old Town Road, with funding to come from bonding.

Payment of $1,622.50 to city corporation counsel Teodosio Stanek LLC for legal bills and $1,782 to assistant corporation counsel Thomas Galvin Cotter for services through March 4.

$14,025 for additional fees in connection with phase two of the Birdseye Road water main extension project. The fees will cover inspection, flushing, sampling and engineering services completed by Aquarion Water Co.

Lauretti said the work had been completed for some time, but the city had a dispute with Aquarion over inspection fees. Aquarion billed the city $47,000 for inspections, Lauretti said, while the city felt that figure was too high. Lauretti said after negotiating with Aquarion, the company dropped the bill to $14,025.

City engineer Rimas Balsys said once the final bill is paid, estimates for assessments can be sent to the homeowners. There are 17 properties on Birdseye Road that now can connect to the public water supply. The aldermen originally approved the work in 2016 in two phases, the first, at a cost of $108,000, for one section of Birdseye Road; the second, at a cost of $204,100, for the remaining portion of the roadway.

$35,506 for the purchase of a new 4-wheel drive pick-up truck for the highway and bridges department.

