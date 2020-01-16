Planetree International selected to help improve quality of care for US health system

Derby-based Planetree International and Griffin Health will be driving forces in shaping quality care improvements for the national healthcare system.

Planetree International President Susan Frampton, PhD., recently was appointed to the National Quality Forum (NQF) Board of Directors which is comprised of the nation’s most influential healthcare leaders. NQF is a national, consensus-based healthcare organization that the federal government relies on for defining the best, evidence-based approaches to improving care.

Additionally, Sara Guastello, vice president of Knowledge Management at Planetree, was appointed to an NQF Action Team who will work to engage patients as active partners in improving quality and patient safety within health systems.

Headquartered at Griffin Hospital in Derby, Planetree is an internationally-recognized not-for-profit organization that partners with healthcare providers around the globe to advance patient-centered approaches to care. Griffin Hospital is Gold Certified for Excellence in Person-Centered Care and serves as Planetree’s flagship hospital.

“Planetree is recognized as a leader in representing the voices of patients, and able to contribute an essential perspective to healthcare quality improvement efforts,” said Dr. Frampton. “It is an honor to be selected to help create an action plan for measurable health improvements that will benefit every person.”

“This is an opportunity to engage a diverse cross-section of the people who utilize health systems in improving how those systems function,” Guastello said. “As patients become actively involved in co-design, health systems are better able to understand the real life implications of care processes and design systems that work within the contexts of peoples’ lives. This creates opportunities to improve patient satisfaction and engagement, staff engagement, and overall quality and safety.”

Planetree International is a not-for-profit organization that aims to humanize healthcare through person-centered care. Planetree’s approach emphasizes the quality of human interactions, the importance of connecting caregivers to the purpose and meaning of their work, and practical strategies for involving patients, family members and communities in care. These elements have been consolidated into the Person-Centered Care Certification Program®. This structured pathway for person-centered care implementation is used by healthcare organizations worldwide to improve quality of care and quality of life for both those who receive and provide care.