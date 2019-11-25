Planetree honors Shelton physician

Shelton resident Shyla Muriel, MD, of Griffin Faculty Physicians, recently was awarded the Planetree Scholar Award at the 2019 Planetree International Conference on Person-Centered Care held in Orlando.

Dr. Muriel is an experienced internal medicine specialist with more than 25 years of diverse experience and is the longest-serving physician in her physician group.

In nominating her for the award, staff at Griffin Faculty Physicians said, “Dr. Muriel always makes time for patients — even if it means staying late at the office — and she is known for personally calling patients to discuss lifestyle changes to improve their well-being.”

“She is knowledgeable, has a great bedside manner and is very proactive in improving my health,” a patient recently said in a customer satisfaction survey.